Thursday, April 16, 2020

El Cajon Sailor Performs with Navy Band Great Lakes
El Cajon Sailor Performs with Navy Band Great Lakes

The U.S. Naval Forces Great Lakes “Brass Ambassadors,” paid tribute to the Mid-West and health care workers fighting COVID-19 with a tribute of the unofficial anthem of America’s West, “Home on the Range.”

MU2 Kiel Senninger from El Cajon, played trumpet during the performance in honor of the Mid-West. Senninger represents the dedicated men and women around the world serving in the Navy our nation needs.

The performance can also be viewed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-tmnwgO1po&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0NUBN8AxqNrInGCUiASLx4srre6uO2pvGO2VtyECJ_G5m5oaU5srOMMLw

 

