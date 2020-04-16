El Cajon Sailor Performs with Navy Band Great Lakes

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Naval Forces Great Lakes “Brass Ambassadors,” paid tribute to the Mid-West and health care workers fighting COVID-19 with a tribute of the unofficial anthem of America’s West, “Home on the Range.”

MU2 Kiel Senninger from El Cajon, played trumpet during the performance in honor of the Mid-West. Senninger represents the dedicated men and women around the world serving in the Navy our nation needs.

The performance can also be viewed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-tmnwgO1po&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0NUBN8AxqNrInGCUiASLx4srre6uO2pvGO2VtyECJ_G5m5oaU5srOMMLw