In times like these, adding a little levity to your day is important. So, with that, take a few moments and enjoy these COVID-19 comedy gems:

Family Lockdown Boogie

Baby, It’s Covid Outside

Do Re Mi – Covid Version

Homeschooling Prayer

Do You Want To…

Hopefully these videos were able to lighten your day just a little.

Stay safe and be well Coronado!