Wednesday, April 15, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego Moves Online

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UCSD partners with the John D. Spreckels Center, which regularly streams video recordings of the lectures.

By Managing Editor

Staying at home and tired of 24/7 news and old movies? In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego has successfully moved its entire program online using Zoom videoconferencing.

Osher Lifelong Learning UCSD logoThe Institute is offering its 1000 members twice daily discussions of current events and lectures on a variety of academic subjects featuring distinguished faculty from UCSD and other local universities, community leaders, artists and musicians, and others. Recent lectures have discussed the future of the European Union, How Baby Brains are Formed, the Life and Works of artist Marc Chagall, among others. The online program format is typically a one-hour lecture followed by an always-lively question and answer period.

Now in its 46th year at UCSD, the Osher Institute is a membership organization for adults over the age of 50 who wish to enrich their lives through continued learning and engagement. Both monthly and quarterly memberships are currently available. See the Osher website at olli.ucsd.edu for current online program offerings and how to become a member.

“Face masks are not required and parking is free.”

 

Managing Editor
