Education

Marilyn Foster Scholarship Applications Accepted April 15 through May 15

By Managing Editor

CJWC logoThe Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is pleased to present the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship. The award will honor two (2) Coronado High School class of 2020 young women who are interested in establishing a commitment to their community, in the amount of $2,000 each.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster, one of Coronado’s beloved philanthropists who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving our community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener, and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it.

The CJWC will be accepting applications for the scholarship beginning April 15. Eligible applicants should have plans to attend a higher education institution in fall 2020. May 15th is the deadline. Candidates can download the application online at coronadojuniorwomans.org.

Marilyn Foster 1948
Marilyn Foster 1948

-----
Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

