COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, April 16, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 15, 2020

By Managing Editor
New Fitness Classes on Coronado TV’s Safe at Home But Not Alone Program

The City of Coronado began producing and broadcasting programs in March on Coronado TV for residents who are home obeying the governor’s stay at home order.

The Safe at Home But Not Alone program wants the community to know that just because we cannot physically gather does not mean we cannot connect, be enriched and get fit at the same time.

Recent additions to the Coronado TV line-up include various yoga sessions, including strength and flexibility, restorative and chair yoga, as well as Tai Chi. The videos are led by local instructors who offer the classes through Recreation Services and the John D. Spreckels Center or at local studios. The City is working to align the airing of the fitness videos to the actual class times at the Spreckels Center so students can feel like they are back in class.

The City also produces arts programming in partnership with the Library and Cultural Arts Commission. Be sure to watch Coronado TV on Spectrum 19 or AT&T 99. You can also watch online. New content is being created every week. Tune in to see Library Storyhour and Cultural Arts videos. The City is engaging staff, local creatives and teachers to provide programming that otherwise would not be available to our citizens during this time.

There is an opportunity here to slow down and discover resources you may not have otherwise discovered in your previous day to day lives. This online programming is produced to serve our citizens and to support and highlight the programs and events that many in the community have already come to enjoy.

Take care of yourselves, stay safe at home and take this opportunity to tune into Coronado TV and connect to the best of Coronado’s “virtual” programs for now. Perhaps this will lead to the discovery of something new and enjoyable for you to explore when programming goes live again. City staff will be happy to welcome you.

Economic Impact Payments – Don’t be Scammed

The Coronado Police Department is sharing this information from the IRS to help people avoid being scammed.

Criminals are always looking for ways to scam us out of our money. Let’s not make it easy for them. Please pass this information on.

The Treasury Department and IRS announced that the automatic distribution of the upcoming economic impact payments has begun. The payments will be distributed automatically. The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams relating to economic impact payments. Criminals could exploit these confusing and stressful times to take advantage of taxpayers by committing fraud and identity theft.

Ways to spot a potential scam:

  • Usage of phrases like “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.” The official term is economic impact payment.
  • Being asked to sign over your economic impact payment in exchange for receiving additional funds.
  • Requests by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information.
  • Fraudsters may claim the information is needed to receive or speed up your economic impact payment.
  • The IRS will not call you asking you to verify financial information to expedite a payment.
  • Being asked by someone for personal information in order to get an economic impact payment faster by working on your behalf.
  • Being mailed a bogus check and asked to call or verify information online in order to cash it.

 Read the full update here: https://conta.cc/2yiEuBo

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Public Comments During the COVID-19 Emergency As several public meetings are set to occur over the coming weeks, some virtually, to help reduce the spread...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Monday, April 13, 2020

Hometown Heroes Event Moved to November The City's next Hometown Banner Program honoring Coronado veterans has been postponed due to the public health emergency and...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, April 10, 2020

Bridge Lane Configuration Change The California Department of Transportation is expected to announce that it will keep the San Diego-Coronado Bridge lane configuration static with...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 10, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TdlQzeTsy8Banners will soon be hung on the Orange Avenue medians. Find out how the banners will support businesses and encourage residents to stay at...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Thursday, April 9, 2020

Banners to Support Community, Businesses Three new banners will soon be displayed along the Orange Avenue medians in the Coronado Commercial Corridor to provide support...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Wednesday, April 8, 2020

San Diego County Prohibits All Gatherings San Diego County expanded its public health order on Wednesday, April 8, to prevent the spread of the new...
Read more

Business

Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Toilet Paper, Flour, Milk and Pasta

By Nada R. Sanders, Northeastern University Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management, Northeastern University. Originally published in The Conversation.Retailers are frequently running out of everything from flour...
Read more
