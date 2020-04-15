City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 15, 2020

- Advertisement -

New Fitness Classes on Coronado TV’s Safe at Home But Not Alone Program

The City of Coronado began producing and broadcasting programs in March on Coronado TV for residents who are home obeying the governor’s stay at home order.

The Safe at Home But Not Alone program wants the community to know that just because we cannot physically gather does not mean we cannot connect, be enriched and get fit at the same time.

Recent additions to the Coronado TV line-up include various yoga sessions, including strength and flexibility, restorative and chair yoga, as well as Tai Chi. The videos are led by local instructors who offer the classes through Recreation Services and the John D. Spreckels Center or at local studios. The City is working to align the airing of the fitness videos to the actual class times at the Spreckels Center so students can feel like they are back in class.

The City also produces arts programming in partnership with the Library and Cultural Arts Commission. Be sure to watch Coronado TV on Spectrum 19 or AT&T 99. You can also watch online. New content is being created every week. Tune in to see Library Storyhour and Cultural Arts videos. The City is engaging staff, local creatives and teachers to provide programming that otherwise would not be available to our citizens during this time.

There is an opportunity here to slow down and discover resources you may not have otherwise discovered in your previous day to day lives. This online programming is produced to serve our citizens and to support and highlight the programs and events that many in the community have already come to enjoy.

Take care of yourselves, stay safe at home and take this opportunity to tune into Coronado TV and connect to the best of Coronado’s “virtual” programs for now. Perhaps this will lead to the discovery of something new and enjoyable for you to explore when programming goes live again. City staff will be happy to welcome you.

Economic Impact Payments – Don’t be Scammed

The Coronado Police Department is sharing this information from the IRS to help people avoid being scammed.

Criminals are always looking for ways to scam us out of our money. Let’s not make it easy for them. Please pass this information on.

The Treasury Department and IRS announced that the automatic distribution of the upcoming economic impact payments has begun. The payments will be distributed automatically. The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams relating to economic impact payments. Criminals could exploit these confusing and stressful times to take advantage of taxpayers by committing fraud and identity theft.

Ways to spot a potential scam:

Usage of phrases like “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.” The official term is economic impact payment.

Being asked to sign over your economic impact payment in exchange for receiving additional funds.

Requests by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information.

Fraudsters may claim the information is needed to receive or speed up your economic impact payment.

The IRS will not call you asking you to verify financial information to expedite a payment.

Being asked by someone for personal information in order to get an economic impact payment faster by working on your behalf.

Being mailed a bogus check and asked to call or verify information online in order to cash it.

Read the full update here: https://conta.cc/2yiEuBo