COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, April 13, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Monday, April 13, 2020

By Managing Editor

Hometown Heroes Event Moved to November

The City’s next Hometown Banner Program honoring Coronado veterans has been postponed due to the public health emergency and will be held in the fall.

- Advertisement -

The spring event was set for May 16 but under the current stay at home orders, the Avenue of Heroes Committee and the City decided to move the celebration to Nov. 7, when the next event is planned.

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

This week, April 12-18, Coronado Police celebrate and recognize the hardworking dispatchers and invite the community to learn more about the jobs of the City’s eight full- and one part-time dispatchers.

Dispatchers serve as a vital link between our community and our law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel. Dispatchers act as a critical lifeline to first responders and are the unsung everyday heroes who are always there to answer the call.

Protecting the Golf Course

The City has been receiving complaints from the community about dogs running loose around the Coronado Golf Course and people on bikes racing over the greens. Dogs can burn the grass and a lot of damage can be done with bicycles on the sensitive greens.

There are ways to exercise that do not put public property at risk. Residents may walk, run and bike in their neighborhoods, and visit but not loiter at parks. If you are unable to walk to a park, you should not drive there. The Coronado Golf Course is not a park.

Love The Coronado Times?

We are all in this together. We need everyone’s help. If you see dogs running unleashed, anyone out riding bikes on the greens or otherwise harming the course, we ask that you call the Police Department at the non emergency number, (619) 522-7350. Please be observant and help us protect this valued part of the community.

Signs will be posted in the coming days to let people know that the Coronado Golf Course is closed.

Read the city’s full April 10 update online here: https://conta.cc/2XxfAsr

 

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, April 10, 2020

Bridge Lane Configuration Change The California Department of Transportation is expected to announce that it will keep the San Diego-Coronado Bridge lane configuration static with...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 10, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TdlQzeTsy8Banners will soon be hung on the Orange Avenue medians. Find out how the banners will support businesses and encourage residents to stay at...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Thursday, April 9, 2020

Banners to Support Community, Businesses Three new banners will soon be displayed along the Orange Avenue medians in the Coronado Commercial Corridor to provide support...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Wednesday, April 8, 2020

San Diego County Prohibits All Gatherings San Diego County expanded its public health order on Wednesday, April 8, to prevent the spread of the new...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 7, 2020

City Council Makes COVID-19 Decisions City Council Item 10c At its April 7 City Council meeting, Council members considered several agenda items related to businesses operating...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Virtual Passover May Be a First, But Judaism Has a Long History of Ritual Innovation

By Samuel L. Boyd, University of Colorado Boulder. Originally published in The Conversation.  Information on Passover in Coronado can be found on the Chabad of Coronado website:...
Read more
Military

Message From Acting Secretary of the Navy James E. McPherson

To all of our Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and Military Families,I am honored to return to the Navy-Marine Corps Team as your Acting Secretary.From my...
Read more
Education

Six Ways Coronado Students Can Build Motivation for Distance Learning

By Ryan Korstange, Middle Tennessee State University Originally published in The Conversation.Even in normal circumstances, it can be hard to get motivated to do your...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Thursday, April 9, 2020

Banners to Support Community, Businesses Three new banners will soon be displayed along the Orange Avenue medians in the Coronado Commercial Corridor to provide support...
Read more
Community News

All Gatherings Now Prohibited; County COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 36

Health Order Updated to Prohibit Gatherings The County Wednesday expanded its Health Order to prohibit gatherings of any type, effective Thursday, April 9.The new directive...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Wednesday, April 8, 2020

San Diego County Prohibits All Gatherings San Diego County expanded its public health order on Wednesday, April 8, to prevent the spread of the new...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

“Wampler’s Ascent” Available on Amazon Prime

Entertainment
Submitted by Brad Gerbelhttps://youtu.be/LTYdHk7cGiQYears ago, I would see a man in a motorized wheelchair, buzzing around Coronado, with one of his babies in a...
Read more

“Serotonin Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony Perri https://youtu.be/OJvkhNyTxQ0Watch Free - the DALAI LAMA, DEEPAK CHOPRA, Dr. JOE DISPENZA and Dr. LARRY DOSSEY starring in the world's first truly...
Read more

Words Have Power, Use a Dictionary

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonI have always loved words; their origin, evolution, as well as their definition. One of my favorite NYT columns was William...
Read more

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Andreas Gustafsson, Olympic Dreams on Hold

Swedish born, California residing, Andreas Gustafsson was looking forward to an incredible 2020. After years of training, the 38 year old was about to...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.