COVID-19 Update – Monday, April 13, 2020

Hometown Heroes Event Moved to November

The City’s next Hometown Banner Program honoring Coronado veterans has been postponed due to the public health emergency and will be held in the fall.

The spring event was set for May 16 but under the current stay at home orders, the Avenue of Heroes Committee and the City decided to move the celebration to Nov. 7, when the next event is planned.

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

This week, April 12-18, Coronado Police celebrate and recognize the hardworking dispatchers and invite the community to learn more about the jobs of the City’s eight full- and one part-time dispatchers.

Dispatchers serve as a vital link between our community and our law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel. Dispatchers act as a critical lifeline to first responders and are the unsung everyday heroes who are always there to answer the call.

Protecting the Golf Course

The City has been receiving complaints from the community about dogs running loose around the Coronado Golf Course and people on bikes racing over the greens. Dogs can burn the grass and a lot of damage can be done with bicycles on the sensitive greens.

There are ways to exercise that do not put public property at risk. Residents may walk, run and bike in their neighborhoods, and visit but not loiter at parks. If you are unable to walk to a park, you should not drive there. The Coronado Golf Course is not a park.

We are all in this together. We need everyone’s help. If you see dogs running unleashed, anyone out riding bikes on the greens or otherwise harming the course, we ask that you call the Police Department at the non emergency number, (619) 522-7350. Please be observant and help us protect this valued part of the community.

Signs will be posted in the coming days to let people know that the Coronado Golf Course is closed.

Read the city’s full April 10 update online here: https://conta.cc/2XxfAsr