COVID-19 Update – Friday, April 10, 2020

Bridge Lane Configuration Change

The California Department of Transportation is expected to announce that it will keep the San Diego-Coronado Bridge lane configuration static with three lanes heading out of Coronado due to low traffic volume during the health emergency.

Caltrans says traffic has been reduced on the bridge by about 60%. This change is not expected to impact traffic heading into or out of Coronado.

Virtual Meetings to Resume Next Week

The City plans to resume certain commission meetings in the coming weeks. However, they will be held virtually. The first meeting planned is the Tuesday, April 14, Planning Commission meeting.

The next meeting will be the Historic Resource Commission meeting on Wednesday, April 15, followed by the Design Review Commission meeting set for April 22. Commissioners will be using an internet-based meeting app and none is expected to physically attend.

The meeting agendas will be posted as they normally are, and members of the public may comment in advance. The meetings are subject to cancellation depending on COVID-19.

Read the city’s full April 10 update online here:

https://conta.cc/2XsA5Xg

