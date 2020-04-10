COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, April 10, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 10, 2020

By Managing Editor

Banners will soon be hung on the Orange Avenue medians. Find out how the banners will support businesses and encourage residents to stay at home during this health emergency in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the County’s amended health order, new protocols for businesses open to the public; localized flooding from a storm; City Hall work hours; new Call Center hours; virtual meetings next week; and some construction updates.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

-----
City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 7, 2020

