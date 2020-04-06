COVID-19 in San Diego:
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 6, 2020

By Managing Editor

The April 7 City Council meeting will be held as planned at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way. Click the link in the full update for a link to the agenda and information on how to comment in advance.

The City also plans to resume certain commission meetings in the coming weeks that will be held virtually: the April 14 Planning Commission meeting; April 15 Historic Resource Commission meeting; and April 22 Design Review Commission meeting. Commissioners will connect using an internet-based meeting app. The meeting agendas will be posted as required by law. Members of the public are encouraged to comment in advance.

The meetings are subject to cancellation depending on COVID-19. See how to comment at public meetings during the COVID-19 public health emergency with the link in today’s full City update.

Coronado Closes Beach, Limits Parking

Coronado’s beach is closed. City officials made the decision on Friday, April 3, to close the beach at midnight.

Beach access points have been posted with closure signs. The public may not enter the public beach until further notice.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, the City Council ordered the beach closed on weekends. At the meeting, the Council also closed the dog washing station at Dog Beach, playground equipment at all parks, the bandstand at Spreckels Park and the tennis courts. On Thursday, April 2, the City closed Sunset Park due to people congregating there when the weekday beach closure went into effect.

Though many residents were complying with social distancing, the City hopes closing the beach will discourage people from coming to Coronado, creating greater opportunities for the spread of the coronavirus.

New Health Orders

Late last week, San Diego County health officials ordered that all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy or drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant shall wear a mask to cover their faces. The mask requirement was part of an amendment to its March 27 order and went into effect over the weekend.

The amended order also requires businesses that allow members of the public to enter a facility to post by midnight April 7 a “Social Distancing and Sanitation Protocol” form on each facility open to the public.

The City is preparing the form, which will ensure that all required measures are implemented to ensure social distancing at each facility, and will post by the deadline or before at all City facilities that are open, however limited, to the public, including the beach, parks, City Hall, the Police Department lobby, and Public Services yard.

Order Also to Close Parking

In addition to social distancing standards and protocols, San Diego County’s new amended health orders also deal with access to public recreation areas and beaches.

The amended Public Health Order states that parking lots that serve parks, beaches and recreation facilities shall be closed and “all such facilities shall be accessible only from members of the public within walking distance of the facility.”

The City has begun restricting parking near and around parks and beaches. The Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp parking lot is closed. The following parking areas have been or are being closed as of Monday, April 6: the west side of Ocean Boulevard; Strand Way from City Hall to Rendova Road; Cays Park parking lot; First Street and D Avenue parking lot (posted no parking but access will be provided to residents); Strand Way parking lot next to the Coronado Yacht Club; Golf Course parking lot; Coronado Cays adjacent to the park and parking area; and the Bayshore Bikeway parking lot.

Other areas set for closure are Mullinex Drive, except for permits to allow Sharp Coronado Hospital staff to park; Attu Road adjacent to Silver Strand State Park; Cays Boulevard adjacent to the park; Grand Caribe Causeway from the Cays Fire Station to the cul de sac; and Grand Caribe at the roundabout at Grand Caribe Island. Other areas also are being evaluated.

Recreational Boating Prohibited, per County Order

Per addendum 2 and effective midnight April 4, Section 1 of the San Diego County Health Officer Order is amended as follows: “Boating for recreational purposes, watersports, or swimming, are prohibited on or in public waterways and at beaches.” The City thanks you for your cooperation.

Face Masks, Coverings Encouraged While Out

While San Diego County health officials ordered that all grocery store, pharmacy or drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant employees shall wear a mask to cover their faces, they strongly encourage residents to cover their nose and mouth when leaving home.

The cloth facial coverings do not have to be hospital grade but should cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, bandannas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable since these items can be washed and reused. Facial coverings don’t need to be used when people are at home.

Read the city’s full April 6 update online here: https://conta.cc/39NTzYP

 

