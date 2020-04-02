City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 2, 2020

The City plans to resume certain commission meetings in the coming weeks that will be held virtually. The City added a third meeting. The Historic Resource Commission will hold its next meeting on April 15. The other two are the April 14 Planning Commission meeting and April 22 Design Review Commission meeting. Commissioners will connect using an internet-based meeting ap p and none is expected to physically attend. The meeting agendas will be posted as they normally are, and members of the public are encouraged to comment in advance. The meetings are subject to cancellation depending on COVID-19.

The April 7 City Council meeting will be held as planned at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way. Click the link below for a link to the agenda and information on how to comment in advance.

City staff has worked diligently to get the word out about the City Council’s recent decision to close the City’s beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends as well as prohibit parking along the west side of Ocean Boulevard indefinitely.

The Council took several actions at a special meeting on March 31, including the indefinite closure of the dog washing station at Dog Beach, playground equipment at all parks, the bandstand at Spreckels Park and the City’s tennis courts.

Most parks will remain open. However, due to people congregating at Sunset Park following the beach closure, the City shut down Sunset Park. The City Council will reevaluate the closures April 7.

Read the entire City of Coronado COVID-19 Update: https://conta.cc/3dQlScf