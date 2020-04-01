Coronado Working to Resolve Live Cable TV Streaming Issues

The City is aware that residents attempting to view Tuesday’s special City Council meeting had some connectivity problems.

The live video online displayed an error message or a black screen. We apologize for any interruption residents had in viewing this important meeting.

The City also experienced the same issues during the meeting and staff was working with our government video streaming company, who was at City Hall for help with the teleconferencing portion of the meeting.

The City’s bandwidth appeared to be in good shape. However, the City had an estimated 500 people watching the meeting, a record for online meeting viewing for the City. Normally, a typical meeting may attract about 25 viewers.

The video streaming representative said he was not sure what the problem was but said that, due to the coronavirus quarantine, internet usage is off the charts and causing service interruptions all over not just here. He has assured the City that he is working to figure out a solution, so it doesn’t happen again.

The City will work to resolve the issue by the April 7 meeting.

Here’s a link to a list of archived meetings, including Tuesday’s.