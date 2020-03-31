COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessCity of CoronadoFeatured

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

By Jennifer Velez

The majority of retail and restaurants have storefronts along Orange Avenue.

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low this year, and even before the COVID-19 crisis the city was feeling the downturn. This came in large part from the major construction at The Del for their master plan with sales tax down $312,000 and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) down $834,000 for a combined total loss of $1.1 million. Now the city is regrouping and adapting to the rapidly changing environment looking at decreasing revenues as businesses, restaurants and hotels are closed or operating on a diminished scale. The Chamber of Commerce, Coronado MainStreet and Discover Coronado are all working to help local businesses during this difficult time.

---
---

City Manager Blair King provided the following estimates on the impacts to major city revenues:

  • TOT – Revised FY 19-20 Budget ($15,900,760) – Projected estimated actual FY 19-20 ($10,000,000), a loss of $6 million – initial FY budget $6,360,300 (a decline of approximately $9.5 million from budgeted FY 19-20)
  • Sales Tax – Revised FY 19-20 Budget ($3,223,350) – Projected estimated actual FY 19-20 ($2,491,200), a loss of $730,000 – initial FY budget $1,289,340 (a decline of approximately $2 million from budgeted FY 19-20)
  • Interest earnings – Revised FY 19-20 Budget GF ($1,724,800) – Projected estimated actual FY 19-20 ($1,400,000), a loss of $325,800 – initial FY budget $900,000 (a decline of approximately $825,000 from budgeted FY 19-20)

King also cited:  Total loss revenue in FY 19-20 from these three sources = $7,055,800,  total estimated loss budgeted FY 19-20 to budgeted FY 20-21 = $12,325,000. The percentage decline in revenues in FY 19-20 is approximately 11.5% and the year to year loss of FY 20-21 to 19-20 is approximately 20.2%.

King noted that “City policy allows committed reserves to be used if General Fund revenues fall below estimates by eight percent or greater. It is anticipated that the city will look to balance the fiscal year 20-21 General Fund budget with a draw from reserves.” He also points out that it is early at this juncture to know if any position or projects will have to be cut.

Coronado Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sue Gillingham reports that the Chamber has been hard at work to help local businesses in the following ways:

  1. Our first priority has been sharing information about the restaurants as they were the first businesses to be shut down. We continue to track who is open for pickup and/or delivery, plus whether they sell gift cards. In general, businesses’ evening orders are going as well as can be expected.
  2. We designed a fun Bingo type game to encourage folks to order out at a variety of restaurants over a 10-day time period. We have lots of prizes including gift cards and Chamber related items such as our cheerful Orange Ave beach towels and the Coronado-opoly board game.
  3. We have added other types of critical businesses, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, hardware stores, hotels, to our website.
  4. Finally, we have been listing retail businesses that make it easy to order online with either pick up at the store or home delivery.

For more details, check out the Chamber website at https://www.coronadochamber.com/  There is also a list of resources such as the city’s daily updates, where to file for unemployment and how to use sick leave during this time.

Gillingham comments that “We have begun focusing on financial assistance. The South County Economic Development Council (SCEDC) is providing interest free $5,000 loans to 50 restaurants in South County. I have been encouraging all Coronado restaurants to apply and know that at least one restaurant has received their loan.”

The Chamber has also created a video covering two loans that are being offered by the Federal Government which will be shown on Channel 19 and is available on the Chamber website. The first one is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). It is administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Businesses may apply for up to $2 million of operating capital to cover payroll, mortgage/lease, accounts payable, and extraordinary costs as a result of the pandemic. Up to $10,000 of the loan can be a grant, and no repayment to the government will be required.

The second loan program is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which is directly aimed at covering the cost to keep employees on payroll. Up to eight weeks of payroll will be forgiven by the Federal Government – certainly a strong incentive to apply. The application should be available shortly and you apply through your local bank, not the SBA.

MainStreet logoCoronado MainStreet Executive Director Rita Sarich is also dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and has been inundated with information from their national office and she is sharing everything with the city as they help the local business district. “We are pushing out pertinent information to every business at least every day. I’m sending a request to property owners to consider rent relief for their tenants. I’m attending webinars on what other cities are doing and getting some great ideas to pass on,” comments Sarich. Check out the national website at https://www.mainstreet.org/howwecanhelp/resourcecenter/covid19resources and our local office at https://www.coronadomainstreet.com/

Local puzzles to keep you occupied are also available through MainStreet by emailing from861@gmail.com. You can select from two styles: the 300-piece iconic Hotel del Coronado photo puzzle by Evgeny Yorobe or the 300-piece Whimsical Village Collage by Jody Esquer. Puzzles are $25.99 and can be paid for with credit card and then delivered to your home. Get yours today and have a competition with friends and neighbors as to who can complete it the fastest.  

Discover Coronado logoDiscover Coronado Executive Director Todd Little confirmed that Discover Coronado is working closely with leaders at the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort and the Glorietta Bay Inn to reschedule events and guests that have been postponed. Several resorts have closed temporarily, but leadership teams continue to work on recovery plans. A recent survey from Northstar Meetings Group suggests that most meeting planners hope to reschedule their event between September and December 2020.  Others will delay their event until 2021, or later. As of deadline, Coronado Island Marriott Resort and the Glorietta Bay Inn are still open, and both the Hotel del Coronado and Loews Coronado Bay Resort are closed until further notice.

Little said, “When it is appropriate to do so, Discover Coronado will use industry marketing that targets meeting planners and they are in regular communication with the City of Coronado, briefing one another on changes as they occur.” He highlighted that a redesigned website was launched in January DiscoverCoronado.com along with new campaign (“Un-Land Yourself“) that distinguishes Coronado from land-locked meeting destinations.

One of the additional steps that the city has taken to ensure the health and safety of residents, as well as provide information and a sense of connection during this coronavirus pandemic, was setting up a call center. Senior Management Analyst Janine Zúñiga reports that the Call Center has been answering an average of two to four questions a day but sometimes up to eight calls. “In the past week, staff answered questions from callers wanting to know if parks, Dog Beach, the Bayshore Bikeway, and boat launch ramp were open. All are open; however, visitors must adhere to the social distancing protocol.” She also reported that there have been calls for people wanting to volunteer and some needing assistance. The call center number is (619) 522-6380 and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
Business

Kari Ursitti Stays Positive, Launches Sweet Soles Online Store

The Coronavirus continues to devastate lives and livelihoods all over the world. Many companies and owners have had to react quickly to make the...
Read more
Business

Boney’s Bayside Market Resurfacing This Week – Open For Business

Construction Alert!Boney's Bayside Market parking lot will have limited spots available beginning Tuesday, March 31st through Thursday, April 2nd. Feel free to use the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Hold Special Meeting on March 31

A Special City Council meeting has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is a consideration...
Read more
Business

Survey for Small Business Owners from Coronado MainStreet

Main Street America is asking small business owners to participate in a survey about the challenges they’re facing as a result of the COVID-19...
Read more
Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Girl Scouts Add Enthusiasm to Council Meeting Packed with Key Topics

Energetically and adorably was the way the Girl Scouts started off this week’s city council meeting as they lead the Pledge of Allegiance and...
Read more
Business

Del Master Plan: What the Future Looks Like at The Del

After looking back on The Del's legendary past, we now focus on the bright future it is heading towards. This current year, 2020, brings...
Read more
Community News

The Del Through the Decades

From almost the day it opened 132 years ago this month, The Del has continuously undergone renovations and updates during its storied past. For...
Read more
Movie Reviews

“The Call of the Wild” Teams Harrison Ford with Computer Dog

You can truly say that The Call of the Wild is a well-known story that has stood the test of time. Written by Jack...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Celebrates Milestone 132nd Birthday

It's not often that you get invited to attend a 132nd birthday party, but yesterday, February 19, 2020, marked the anniversary of the first...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Talks Sewage Solutions, Utility Undergrounding, RHNA, ALUCP and Budget

Tijuana River Valley pollution This week’s City Council meeting was one of updates on a variety of ongoing projects including the Tijuana River Valley (TRV)...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Hold Special Meeting on March 31

A Special City Council meeting has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is a consideration...
Read more
Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.