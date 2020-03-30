COVID-19 in San Diego:
Monday, March 30, 2020

Coronado to Hold Special Meeting on March 31

Public Encouraged to Submit Comments in Advance

By Managing Editor

A Special City Council meeting has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is a consideration of the closure of Coronado beaches and parks, and employee emergency furlough relief.

The agenda was posted as required by law 24 hours in advance of the special meeting. The City Clerk’s Office has set up a voicemail and online comment form. Both options are noted on the agenda and outlined below.

---
---

Pursuant to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-25-20, members of the Coronado City Council and staff may participate in public meetings via teleconference. Since attendance at the meeting will be limited due to social distancing and in the interest of reducing the spread of COVID-19, the public is encouraged to submit their comments in advance.

If you wish to register your position on a City Council agenda item without attending the meeting in person, you may do so using a form set up on the City’s website or by calling (619)522-2642 and leaving a message not to exceed three (3) minutes in length.

If you would like to have the comment read out loud at the meeting not to exceed three (3) minutes, please select “Read Out Loud” in the subject line and submit your comment no later than 2 p.m. on the day of the Council Meeting.

The meeting will be filmed live and shown on Coronado TV (Spectrum 19 and AT&T 99) and online.

The City Council regularly meets at 4 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month. All comments received from the public will be made part of the record of the meeting. Please note that the form for public comment is defined as a public record under the California Public Records Act and is therefore subject to public disclosure upon request.

 

-----
