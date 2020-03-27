Friday, March 27, 2020
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 27, 2020

By Managing Editor

Check out this short video preview of the City Manager’s Weekly Update hosted by Blair King to see what the City is doing to help control the spread of coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19.

------
-----

 

The City has started a newsletter – the COVID-19 Update – to keep residents up to date on the latest news on the emergency and to outline the steps the City is taking to keep the community safe. You can also read about the status of the beach; all that the Library is offering “virtually,” volunteer opportunities with programs such as Neighbor-to-Neighbor, and don’t forget the City created a phone number for residents to call if you have any coronavirus concerns or questions. The Call Center number is (619) 522-6380.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

-----
Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

