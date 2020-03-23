Coronado Creativity under Quarantine #Quaronado

Readers are contacting us to share how they are surviving “Quaronado” (portmanteau that we first saw in use by Blue Bridge Hospitality)

Bear Hunt / Bears in Windows – I’ve noticed that folks in Coronado are putting bears in windows so kids can get out and walk (just with family members of course) and go on a “bear hunt.” Spread the word — bears can be stuffed or printed! Coronado loves signs you know!

Non-Verbal (Non-Contact) Ways to Stay Connected – I walk my dog everyday, sometimes three or four times a day, and yesterday I noticed hand-painted pictures begin to pop up on windows throughout my neighborhood and beyond. This gave me pause to smile. Beautifully composed and brightly colored. These paintings were done by young children and made me reflect on my inner self. While I am not a painter, I was able to hang a window banner to reflect how I have been able to find inner peace. The banner says it all: Faith. On a more serious matter, I am a Family Nurse Practitioner and last week called Coronado Hospital leaving my name and credentials, only to offer my skillset as a volunteer health care provider. This is but a small token of what I could be able to offer my community, and in my faith I hope more families will put brightly colored banners in windows, on doors, and within our community. It may just put a smile on the face of a member of our community, that really needs a bright moment in their day.

Social Distance Happy Hour in the Cays – staying connected with neighbors while maintaining a safe social distance:

What are you doing to brighten your day or others’? Email us at manager@coronadotimes.com