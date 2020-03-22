Soroptimist Reimagines Legends Luncheon as Online, Virtual Event

Dear Soroptimist Friends, Families, Donors and Community Members

Sadly, we are unable to go forward with our Annual Soroptimist of Coronado Legends Luncheon on April 25, 2020.

Our reimagined venue that you can enjoy right in the comfort of your home will be an online, virtual fundraising event. Please look for more details in the near future.

We are disappointed to miss our annual celebration in the company of dear and generous friends; however, it is necessary to protect the health and well-being of our members, their families, you, and our guests. We’re working on ways to recognize our honorees as well.

Now, more than ever, there are vulnerable women and girls struggling in this fragile economy. Soroptimist International is a lifeline for victims of domestic violence, trafficking, and poverty to get the education that supports them, their families, and ultimately enriches our world.

The Legends Luncheon has long served as a venue to introduce and publicly recognize our deserving scholarship awardees and honor local women, “our legends.” whose lives and volunteerism have enhanced the lives of others. We believe an online, virtual event will allow us to continue our invaluable support of vulnerable women and girls while being mindful of the health and well-being of all. With your help, compassion and generosity it will prove both successful and fun!

If you have already purchased your ticket(s) or sponsored a table, we are happy to offer you the following options:

1) Use your purchase as a donation making the entire amount tax deductible or

2) Refund your ticket/table purchase price

We look forward to your participation in our online event and honoree celebrations in the near future.

We wish you the best of health and safety at this difficult time,

Soroptimist International of Coronado Members