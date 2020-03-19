Recreation and Golf Services FAQs Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Overview

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services has closed the Coronado Community Center, John D. Spreckels Center and Bowling Green, Aquatics Center, Tennis Center office, and the Club Room and Boathouse.

Tennis courts will remain open and tennis professionals are still able to hold previously scheduled private lessons for only one player per lesson. Boathouse vessel storage customers are able to retrieve their personal equipment from storage by appointment only.

All current and future spring Recreation programs are cancelled. The upcoming Easter celebrations are also cancelled, including the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and the Easter Egg-stravaganza free egg hunt and carnival event.

Recreation and Golf Services encourages patrons to continue checking in with the City via the website and Facebook. The website is www.coronado.ca.us/Covid-19 and the City’s Facebook page is @CityofCoronado or www.facebook.com/CityofCoronado.

FAQs

How does this affect privately booked special events?

The City will not issue park or beach permits for any events at this time.

Special events scheduled during the time of closure will not take place.

Clients will have the option to cancel their event and receive a full refund free of any cancellation charges. Recreation anticipates refunds may take 4 – 6 weeks to reach patrons.

Clients have the option to postpone their special event. Facility rental clients should contact the rentals staff at (619) 522-2641 to discuss options on how to proceed.

Park and beach permit Clients should contact the Park and Beach staff at (619) 522-2468 to discuss options on how to proceed.

How does this affect annual City events?

The annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event is cancelled.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets will have the option to receive a refund or keep a credit on their account.

Recreation anticipates refunds may take 4 – 6 weeks to reach patrons.

The annual Easter Egg-stravaganza community event is cancelled.

Refunds are not applicable to this event since the event is free of charge.

What about the programs and activities I am registered for?

All current and future spring Recreation programs are cancelled. This includes programming for children, teens, and adults.

Patrons will be notified by Recreation staff and offered the opportunity to credit their account to be used at a future date, or to receive a refund.

Recreation anticipates refunds may take 4 – 6 weeks to reach patrons.

Tennis pros are able to hold one-on-one lessons that were previously scheduled. Please contact your pro directly for more information.

What will happen to my Recreation pass(es)?

All memberships have been extended through April 6. If the closure continues after April 6, memberships will be extended accordingly.

Which Recreation facilities are closed?

Coronado Community Center

John D. Spreckels Center and Bowling Green

Club Room of the Club Room and Boathouse (Boathouse open for vessel storage customers to retrieve their personal equipment by appointment only)

Aquatics Center

Coronado Tennis Center Office

Feast and Fareway restaurant (Snack Bar open)

Which Recreation facilities are open?

Coronado Skatepark

Boathouse of the Club Room and Boathouse available for vessel storage customers to retrieve their personal equipment; by appointment only (Club Room closed)

Coronado Golf Course (Pro Shop Service Window)

Feast and Fareway Snack Bar/Take-Out Window (restaurant closed)

Beaches

Parks

Tennis courts

What precautions are being taken by the open facilities?

Coronado Skatepark Only one staff member will attend to Skatepark operation. A hand washing station is placed at the Skatepark. Patrons must bring in their own equipment (helmet, and knee and elbow pads). Only eight participants are allowed to skate or scooter in the park at a time. Skatepark entry fees are waived until further notice.



Boathouse of the Club Room and Boathouse No rentals or use of any City equipment, including lifejackets. Access to retrieve personal equipment for private vessel storage customers will remain available by appointment only. Please contact the Boathouse at (619) 522-2655 in order to temporarily remove personal equipment.



Coronado Golf Course Staff asks that all tee times for golf be made over the phone by calling the starter at (619) 522-6590, extension 2. Tee times will still be given out two days in advance. Currently servicing golfers through the pick-up window. While playing, please leave the flagstick in the hole. Please do not handle it. All the golf carts and range baskets will be disinfected after each use.



Coronado Golf Course Restaurant: Feast and Fareway The restaurant is closed to dine-in dining. The snack bar window is open with its usual limited menu. Please call the restaurant with further questions: (619) 996-3322 or visit www.feastandfarewaycoronado.com.



Beaches City beaches will remain open. No special events will occur until further notice. No permits will be issued until further notice.



Parks City parks will remain open. Public Services will coordinate playground disinfecting. Organized sports and other groups who utilize the parks are not permitted until further notice.



Tennis Courts City tennis courts will remain open. Tennis professionals are still permitted to hold lessons but are required to only instruct one player per lesson. Tennis professionals will use a ball mower for ball pick up to minimize handling. Tennis patrons with existing lessons should contact their pro for more information.



