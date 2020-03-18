Order Takeout Food to Stay Safe and Support the Community

There has never been a better time to order takeout! Not only will your tastebuds and tummy be delighted, you will be helping support Coronado restaurants and cafes during this most testing time.

Many restaurants are offering curbside pick-up or delivery so you can maintain social distancing as you collect or receive your food and then safely enjoy the dishes at home – with no washing up!

The Chamber has compiled a list of every single Coronado restaurant and café offering service for you with their opening hours, menu availability, delivery options and specials.

Please check the Coronado Restaurants page on our Chamber website: https://www.coronadochamber.com/coronado-restaurants.html

We will also be constantly updating our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/coronadochamber/

Thinking of dinner tonight? Keep your home food supply intact and enjoy one of the specials now on offer in Coronado:

TAKEOUT SPECIALS

Both Brigantine and Miguel’s are offering a full menu for curbside pick-up and all bottles of wine at half price.

Costa Azul is offering a Family Meal for 4 for just $36.95 including Carnitas Ole, Chicken Enchiladas, Cheese Enchiladas, Rotisserie Chicken and Chille Rellanos

Garage Buona Forchetta is offering a Family Style Dinner Combo for $39 (options include Minestrone Soup, Lasagna, Pizza, Chicken and Salmon) and all bottles of wine are 30% off the regular price.

Bistro D’Asia is offering 20% off their full menu as takeout.

Coronado Brewing Company – buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 gift card free.

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches is offering free delivery with online orders for March and a curbside delivery option.

High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen offers both food and alcohol as takeout/delivery.

Note: A third party delivery service takes a hefty portion of the restaurant’s profit, so if you can use their own delivery option or pick-up yourself you will help keep the money with the restaurant and in Coronado.

Gift Cards are a great way of showing your support now and planning for a treat in the future.

TO LOCAL RESTAURANTS

We are keen to offer extra support at this time and will be updating the Coronado Chamber website and Facebook page daily to share your opening hours, menu specials and delivery options. Please email us at info@coronadochamber.com to let us know of any changes or specials. Please also know that our staff are ordering takeout from you every day!

Sincerely,

Sue Gillingham, Executive Director and Dean K Eckenroth Jr, Chairman

Coronado Chamber of Commerce