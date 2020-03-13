City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 13, 2020

The City has a new Coronavirus Information page. Find out more about the page and the City’s monitoring of the situation in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the construction fencing around the SR-75 medians landscaping project, the resolution of communication problems at traffic signals along the Silver Strand that caused back-ups last week; more rain and how you can be prepared; turf treatments at Sunset Park, the ongoing successful relationship between the City and PAWS of Coronado; and Nala and Nikita, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

