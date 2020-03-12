Throwback Thursday: President Bill Clinton Spends Week in San Diego and Coronado in 1994

Many thanks to San Diego CBS/CW (News 8) for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback videos” featuring Coronado in 1994:

Here is the CBS 8 San Diego description of the above video:

A little over a year into his first term as President of the United States, Bill Clinton along with wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea visited San Diego in 1994. News 8’s Robin Mangarin reported on the Clintons’ activities while in town. In the first clip, the first family visited local tourist spots including the San Diego Wild Animal Park and President Clinton signed into law an education reform measure while visiting local schools. The president and first lady had lunch in Old Town San Diego, then attended a reception with 150 VIPs and dignitaries before heading off to dinner. In the second clip, locals are seen lining the streets of Coronado to try and catch a glimpse of President Clinton and his family. The 42nd POTUS took a run on the beach, played 18 holes of golf and took an hour-long bike ride with his wife while in town.