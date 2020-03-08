The San Diego Writers Festival is Coming To Coronado!

This free, immersive, all day experience on April 4 features live performances, writing workshops, agent pitch sessions, literary panels with an impressive array of genres, comic-book writing, food writers (and tastings), kids-and teen programming, publishing experts, and so much more.

Our headlining keynote this year is Scott Gimple, head writer of The Walking Dead. You’ll have two opportunities to hear Scott talk about writing for the screen and his success with the award-winning series The Walking Dead. Plan your day to include Rabbi Steve Leder, New York Times bestselling author of More Beautiful than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us, Eilene Zimmerman, NYT journalist and author of Smacked: A Story of White-Collar Ambition, Addiction, and Tragedy; Gill Sotu, a San Diego treasure delivering inspiration through spoken word; Joe Ide, NYT bestselling crime writer of the IQ series; and Jan Eliasberg, a glass ceiling-shattering writer/director, and author of the highly acclaimed debut novel Hannah’s War.

The San Diego Writers Festival gathers talented writers, writing groups, organizations, and support groups in order to celebrate and showcase their work in San Diego. We hope to foster collaboration and highlight a diverse community of writers. This diversity is represented in our advisory committee, volunteer staff, and our participants. Further, we want to put San Diego on the literary map and create a destination hub for creative writing talent everywhere. The San Diego Writers Festival celebrates the spirit of storytelling and how it inspires people from all backgrounds, of all races, ages, and abilities.

The San Diego Writers Festival celebrates the power of writing and storytelling to build community and improve literacy. For more information, visit sandiegowritersfestival.com.

All events are free and open to the public.