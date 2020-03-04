Pet of the Week: Lightning, a Tuxedo Cat for Adoption

Lightning Will Add Light to Your Life…

Lightning struck at the Coronado Animal Care Facility when sweet kitty Lightning came to us through the San Diego Welfare Coalition. Originally located at the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility, she was transferred to us in an effort to ease overcrowding.

Lightning is a sweet and social girl who is always up for keeping her human friends company.

With her tuxedo markings and her glossy short coat, Lightning is quite the looker!

Lightning has a playful side and enjoys playing games with cat toys.

Only having sight in one eye does not seem to affect Lightning in the slightest. She’s a happy girl!

Lightning’s Stats: female, 4 yrs old, black/white Tuxedo DSH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a fun feline to light up your skies? Come meet Lightning today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website. And please check out Lightning’s full profile!