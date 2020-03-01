Free Lecture: Scientists & Society at a Crossroads: Seabed Mining in the Deep Sea

On Wednesday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m., the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center will be streaming a free lecture on, “Scientists & Society at a Crossroads: Seabed Mining in the Deep Sea” in partnership with UC San Diego’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Given the growing demand for deep sea metals created by electronic and green technologies, scientists are faced with decisions about whether to engage in baseline and impacts research that enables development of a new extraction industry, and whether to contribute expertise to the development of environmental protections and guidelines. This lecture addresses the ethical and societal challenges of exploitation in a relatively unknown realm.

Lisa Levins is a marine ecologist who studies benthic ecosystems in the deep sea and shallow water. Dr. Levins is a Distinguished Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, and was Director of the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation and Oliver Chair from 2011-2017. Before moving to Scripps in 1992 she was Assoc. Professor in the Dept. of Marine Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

To sign up or receive additional information, call (619) 522-7343, stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, or visit online at www.coronado.ca.us/spreckels.