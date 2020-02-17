Follow the White Rabbit to the Coronado Spring Fling

Join flower lovers, adventurers and fellow revelers on a magical journey down the rabbit hole at this year’s Coronado Spring Fling. It’s all happening Saturday, April 18th at 6:30pm at Spreckels Park in Coronado.

The theme, “Through the Looking Glass,” is sure to delight all who dare to leave the usual and expected behind. The park will be transformed into an enchanting wonderland for all the senses with more than 20 local restaurants serving up tastes and bites. Guests will also sip on local craft beers, delicious wines and creations from a local distillery. All will enjoy lively and curious oddities such as the Cheshire Cat Lounge, the fetchingly decorated Impassable Doors by local businesses and COSA students, and a photo booth. And don’t forget the white rabbit!

“This year’s Spring Fling is a wonderful way to celebrate the continued beautification of Coronado,” says Colby Freer, event chair. “Our theme ‘Through the Looking Glass’ builds on the overall Coronado Flower Show Theme, ‘2020 Vision: Eyes on the Future.’ Guests will be treated to a garden of delights dripping with childhood nostalgia, endearing characters and much-loved lore from years passed.”

The event is an annual sell out, so be sure to buy your tickets soon from CoronadoFlowerShow.com/CoronadoSpringFling. A $50 ticket includes a food tasting from each restaurant, two drink tickets for wine or bar (cash bar available), a swag grab bag, live music, and lots more surprises! Please note this is a 21 and up event. All proceeds benefit the Coronado Floral Association.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Colby Freer at 619-788-6408.