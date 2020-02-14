City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 14, 2020

The deadline to comment on an Airport Authority plan outlining land use policy in Coronado is next week. Find out what the plan is about, who is affected and how to comment in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about new brighter LED lighting recently installed on Orange Avenue and why; a Navy air operations meeting held this week at the Library; how the City is preparing for the coronavirus; the Presidents’ Day Holiday schedule; and Cash and June, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

