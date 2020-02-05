Pet of the Week: Raphaela, a Smokey Black Cat for Adoption

Bring Home a Masterwork When You Adopt Rafaela…

Meet sweet Raphaela, a beautiful smokey black feline who came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility after she was found making herself at home in a Good Samaritan’s backyard. Raphaela would appreciate a quiet home where she can settle in and be the masterpiece she was meant to be.

At first blush Raphaela is shy, but she has connected with her human friends at PAWS and has shown that she has an affectionate side as soon as she warms up.

Once Raphaela gets to know you, she appreciates gentle pets and quiet encouragement.

Raphaela is a young adult, and has a lifetime of love to give.

Given Raphaela’s rough start to life, she would appreciate a calm and quiet household with humans who will continue to encourage her to come out of her shell.

Raphaela’s Stats: female, young adult, Smokey Black DLH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a masterwork to add beauty and love to your life? Come meet Raphaela today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website. And please check out Raphaela’s full profile!