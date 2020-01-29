Pet of the Week: Bernardo, a Chihuahua Mix for Adoption

Bernardo’s My Nombre, and I’m One Cute Hombre…

Sweet Bernardo came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he was found as a stray on 9th Street. This little cutie is a little shy at first blush, but it doesn’t take long for him to warm up and show off his snuggling abilities–he’s a pro!

Once Bernardo gets to know you, he wants to be showered with your affection. He’s a real lap warmer!

Bernardo also has a spunky side, and loves some exercise in his daily routine.

A real gentleman on his leash, Bernardo will make a great walking buddy.

Since he’s so attached to his people, he’d love a home where he won’t be left alone for long periods of time. He’s the right size and demeanor to be a go-anywhere kind of guy!

Bernardo’s Stats: Chihuahua Mix, male, DOB: January 2012, 18 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, microchipped, house trained, adoption fee: $65

Are you looking for a sweet and loving buddy who will make sure you get your walks? Come down to Coronado Animal Care Facility today and meet Bernardo! If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Bernardo’s full profile!