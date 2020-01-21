Pet of the Week: Merlot, a Young Black Cat for Adoption

You Can Make 2020 A Good Year for Merlot…

What would be better than a glass of wine in your hand and a cat in your lap? We have just the Merlot for you! Meet Merlot, a sweet and special black cat who came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when she was found in a box with several other felines. This easy-going girl is looking for people to love, and laps to warm.

Merlot is a sweet and affectionate girl, ready to share her love with her new family.

Calm and tender, Merlot has a nice mellow vibe and just likes to be with her people.

Merlot’s charming wink is a residual from her rough start, but she is happy and healthy now, and ready to look to the future with her new family.

At 1 year old, Merlot is the perfect age to start her new life with her forever family.

Merlot’s Stats: female, 1 yr old, Black DSH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for the perfect feline pairing for your family? Come meet Merlot today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website. And please check out Merlot’s full profile!