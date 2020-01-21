Friends of the Coronado Public Library Seeks new Board Members

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library Board of Trustees has two openings, and we are seeking interested community members to fill the vacancies.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) is a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting and expanding the services and programs of the Library through fundraising, volunteer support and outreach. Our mission is to promote the library as an education and cultural center that provides learning opportunities for our community.

The FOL is also committed to supporting the goals of the library and the Coronado community by sponsoring programs that nurture a love of reading. The FOL, formed in 1970, is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation.

Board of Trustee members attend and participate in board and committee meetings; understand and promote the mission of the FOL; are familiar with the FOL’s programs, policies and operations; attend and participate in fundraising activities and special events; and spend a minimum of ten hours per month performing Board of Trustee duties excluding meetings.

Interested parties are invited to submit an application highlighting their areas of interest, experience and expertise. Desired knowledge and skills include but are not limited to: membership, fund development, outreach, finance and accounting, publicity and social marketing, event planning, website development and retail operations.

Trustees must be a member of the FOL in good standing. The term of office is three years. For application and additional information please contact: Marsi A. Steirer, FOL President, info@CoronadoFOL.org. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2020.