Pet of the Week: Tux, a Skye Terrier Mix for Adoption

By
PAWS of Coronado
-

Formalwear Not Required with this Tux!

Meet Tux, an adorable and laid-back terrier mix who loves to show off his “tux” when he’s out and about for a walk. Tux’s former family lived in a large complex, and Tux found it a bit overwhelming. He would appreciate a family with a quieter living situation.

  • Tux is a fun and engaging guy. He loves going out for walks with his people.

  • Playful in nature, Tux is always up for playing with his toys, but he’s also a pro snuggler and is happy by his human friends’ sides.

  • A smart little fellow, Tux is house trained and already knows “sit” and “down,” and would love to learn more tricks and behaviors.

  • Tux will be happy as the only pet in his new home.

Tux’s Stats: Skye Terrier Mix, male, DOB: June 2012 (7 years old), 32 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, micro chipped, adoption fee: $125

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate buddy to keep you company?  Email us at special.adopt@pawsofcoronado.org to make an appointment to meet Tux.  And please check out Tux’s profile!

Get breaking Coronado news in your inbox >> SUBSCRIBE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR