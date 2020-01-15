Fair Trade Décor to Host Local Tasting

Spice up your life with local retailer Fair Trade Décor, who is partnering with two long-time Coronado residents to host an evening of food tasting and music on February 8 at 6:30 pm. The event features three new recipes from brother and sister, Paul and AnnMarie Volkman, who were inspired by the international spices sold at Fair Trade Decor. Their new recipes will also be available to all who attend.

Fair Trade Décor owner and Coronado resident, Elizabeth Paganelli, explained that customers know the store for its home products, personal accessories and gifts from around the world, but many do not realize that food producers were some of the first people to benefit from Fair Trade practices, which help small farmers keep their farms in difficult economic times. The store carries a selection of Fair Trade spices, oil and vinegar, chutney, jam, tea, coffee and chocolate. The idea for a tasting came when Elizabeth learned that her neighbor Paul and his sister had a passion for cooking and creating recipes.

The evening includes a chance to meet the chefs and discuss recipes, taste samples of their creations with a glass of wine, get a private viewing of the newest Fair Trade products with Elizabeth and listen to the heartwarming vocals of the San Diego duo LaDon Jones and Coronado resident Barbara Linett, the “Mocha Tones.” LaDon has been a supporter of Fair Trade Décor for years, and they sing regularly on the island.

Space is limited, so attendance is by reservation only. RSVP to Elizabeth by calling or visiting Fair Trade Décor, 828 Orange Ave., (619) 675-0072, open daily 10am-6pm, Sundays 11am-4pm.