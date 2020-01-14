Margo Beh (1922-2020)

The ever so beautiful and full of laughter Margo Beh has joined her husband, Dick, to plan their next party. Margo was a 35 year resident of the Coronado Cays.

She was surrounded by her family: Cathy, Burl, Cindy, Kim, Jeremy Austin and Cali the fat cat, so her last Christmas was peaceful and full of love.

Memories from her friends include celebrating the New Year from every time zone each hour around the world and including everyone in the celebration.

Her life was full with a whirlwind of laughter and she was loved. She will be missed by so many.