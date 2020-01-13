Coronado Arts Education Team Seeking Volunteers

Are you interested in promoting music and the arts in Coronado? Mariah Gillespie, Coronado’s Arts Education and Performing Arts Commissioner, is seeking volunteers to join her committee. Meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month at the Coronado Library at 10 am. Parents, teachers, doctors, lawyers…any and all art-and-music-loving citizens are encouraged to attend! No experience necessary – just a love and appreciation for the arts.

Join Commissioner Gillespie for her first team meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 15 at 10 am in the Coronado Library Conference Room. This is an open meeting and all members of the public are welcome to participate. Projects include maintaining the live music calendar for the City, creating and promoting music and arts programs for children and adults, and maintaining the Arts Education Directory. E-mail mariah@msmariahsmusic.com for more information or visit www.coronadoarts.com.

Arts Education and Performing Arts Mission: To embrace artistic creativity and encourage arts education experiences for all ages; to pursue the goals of promoting arts education and performance/exhibition opportunities for arts learners; to facilitate arts education partnerships among city, school district, and private entities; and to support professional development in the arts for teachers.