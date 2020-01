The Tony Award-winning Matilda The Musical is a captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. It runs January 17 – February 23, 2020 at the Coronado Playhouse.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis visited the cast during a recent rehearsal.

Visit the Coronado Playhouse website for details on showtimes.