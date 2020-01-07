Hansel and Gretel at the Coronado Library

Musicians and Singers from the San Diego Opera will be visiting the Library on Saturday, January 25 at 11 am to bring a beloved fairy tale to life.

This free family-friendly event will feature a dramatic reading of the story of Hansel & Gretel with live piano underscoring the narrative as it is read aloud. Two costumed singers from San Diego Opera’s Young Artist Program will delight guests of all ages with a condensed performance, in English, of this enchanting opera, which opens on the San Diego Opera stage February 8, 2020.

This performance is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public.