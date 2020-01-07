Color Theory Class at the Library

January 11, 2pm to 3pm at the Coronado Public Library

Based on the book The Brilliant History of Color in Art by Victoria Finlay, this lecture explores the unusual, funny and sometimes strange stories of our favorite colors. We will look at the science behind the creation of colors and how they forever changed the course of art and history.

Class will be taught by Julia Fister who, graduated from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and from Fontbonne University in St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in Art. After an early career in investment banking and several years as a graphic designer, she arrived at Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) as a volunteer after completing her master’s degree in Art History at San Diego State University. After 6 1/2 years at OMA, where she created the education Department from the ground up, she worked for the City of Carlsbad art programs and then as Director of Education at the Museum of Making Music for 1 1/2 years.

Understanding how important the arts are not only for students, but for all ages, she started the non-profit Studio ACE whose mission is to enrich lives through Arts, Community and Education in 2016 in Oceanside, CA, opening a brick and mortar location in 2018. Julia’s passion for providing arts opportunities for students and families burns bright. “I am not the first to recognize that the arts are a common language for all humanity, but I will do everything in my power to see that our students and this community have access to the arts.”

This class is free and open to the public thanks to the Friends of the Coronado Library. For information call the library at 619-522-7390.