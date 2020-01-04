Lily Roughneen, a junior at Coronado High School, is organizing the 9th annual Layers of Love Blanket Drive sponsored by Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado. The blankets that are collected are then donated to impoverished families living in the San Diego/Tijuana region.

Collections will take place from now until January 31st. Please drop off your new or gently used blankets at Sacred Heart Church (there is a box at the side entrance of the church) or contact Lily at (619) 865-1257 for pick up. Thank you!