Layers of Love Blanket Drive

By
Managing Editor
-

Lily Roughneen, a junior at Coronado High School, is organizing the 9th annual Layers of Love Blanket Drive sponsored by Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado. The blankets that are collected are then donated to impoverished families living in the San Diego/Tijuana region.

Collections will take place from now until January 31st. Please drop off your new or gently used blankets at Sacred Heart Church (there is a box at the side entrance of the church) or contact Lily at (619) 865-1257 for pick up. Thank you!

Lily Roughneen

 

Get breaking Coronado news in your inbox >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR