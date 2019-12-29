Ibrahim AL Nashashibi, What Moves Your Soul?

Born in Jerusalem to a muslim father and jewish mother, Ibrahim AL Nashashibi spent years practicing law. He subsequently immigrated to the United States, moved to San Diego and started a restaurant. That’s when he found his passion in life.
Visual Storyteller Brad Willis visited Ibrahim’s restaurant to share this profile of a remarkable man.
Bridgeworthy – Ibrahim’s restaurant, Fairouz Cafe & Gallery, is located at 3166 Midway Drive in San Diego.
