Ibrahim AL Nashashibi, What Moves Your Soul?

By
Brad Willis
-

Born in Jerusalem to a muslim father and jewish mother, Ibrahim AL Nashashibi spent years practicing law. He subsequently immigrated to the United States, moved to San Diego and started a restaurant. That’s when he found his passion in life.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis visited Ibrahim’s restaurant to share this profile of a remarkable man.

Bridgeworthy – Ibrahim’s restaurant, Fairouz Cafe & Gallery, is located at 3166 Midway Drive in San Diego.

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who works with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission as a visual storyteller. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

