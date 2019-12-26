Pet of the Week: Goldie, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

Every Hour Is Golden with Goldie…

Sweet and understated Goldie came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility from the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS). She initially entered the Humane Society as a stray and was transferred to the Coronado Animal Care Facility to relieve overcrowding at SDHS.

Goldie is a true beauty, with soft, soulful eyes and a luxurious creamy orange and white coat.

Although Goldie can be reserved upon meeting new people, once she warms up she is a loving feline.

Goldie seems wise and thoughtful, and observant of the goings on in the PAWS cat community.

Goldie will do best with a family who understands her reserved manner and who will give her time to warm up and settle in.

Goldie’s Stats: female, 4 yrs old, Orange/White DSH Tabby, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a sweet and soulful lady to spend the golden hour with, and beyond? Come meet Goldie today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website or call Bob at 619-840-9727. And please check out Goldie’s full profile!