Health with Ayurveda – Free Spreckels Center Lecture

On Wednesday, January 22, at 2:30 p.m., the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center will be having a lecture on, “Health with Ayurveda” in partnership with the Chopra Center for Well-being. This lecture is part one of a five-part series. The Chopra Center, was founded in 1996 by Deepak Chopra, M.D. and David Simon, M.D. The Chopra Center is one of the first whole health brand in the United States. The experiences of education, teacher certifications and products that improve the health and well-being of mind, body, and spirit. Chopra provides an integrative approach to the total well-being through the awareness of physical, emotional, spiritual relationships with related practices of yoga, and meditation, and Ayurveda. The consciousness- based teachings of the Vedic Science, combined with research of western medicine, serve as the foundation of the Chopra Center Program. The collaboration of Physicians, pioneers, scientist, and visionaries help educate and inspire seekers from all over the globe to enhance their lives and the lives of those around them.

The informational lecture will feature Jamie Coleman. Coleman is a certified Chopra Instructor in the Primordial Sound Meditation and has completed Perfect Health: Ayurveda Lifestyle. Coleman Served as a program consultant, and has had the privilege to support thousands of guests from around the world. Coleman is a Yale graduate, and it was there where Coleman was first exposed to yoga and meditation. Being able to work for the Chopra Center has allowed Coleman to fuse his love for wellness with his passion for business. Meditation, Yoga, and Ayurveda have become the staple of his life today, and has led Jamie to always remember his true essence as a beautiful, radiant Soul.

To register call us at (619) 522-7343, visit www.coronado.ca.us/spreckels, or come by the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center & Bowling Green at 1019 Seventh Street.