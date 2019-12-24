Increased DUI Patrols for the Holidays

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind everyone to not drive under the influence this holiday season or anytime.

Deputies will be conducting increased DUI patrols from December 13th to January 1st. Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol. It also means marijuana and prescription drugs. If you’re caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.

So far this year, more than 1,200 people have been arrested for DUI by the Sheriff’s Department. In 2018, deputies arrested 1,183 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Sheriff’s Department has these tips for a safe holiday season:

• Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service. You can also call a sober friend/family member or use public transportation

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

Funding for this DUI enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).