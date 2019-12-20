The Coronado Public Library is once again offering a six-week poetry discussion class beginning on Wednesday, January 15th at 11 am in the Winn Room. This year, Poetry for the People will feature the poetry of African Americans. Led by Chuck Kamar, we will be discussing a selection of poems that reflect the experiences, views, and issues of Black poets throughout the history of the United States. Participants are encouraged to share his or her insights to enrich and enhance our understanding and appreciation of the poems we read.

These hour-long discussions will include the work of Phyllis Wheatley, the first African American woman to publish a book of poetry, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Claude McKay and many more. The class is free and community members are welcome to come to one or all of the sessions scheduled for Wednesdays, January 15, 22, 29; February 12,19,26; March 11 and 18.

Chuck Kamar earned his Bachelor’s degree from Boston State and his Master’s Degree from Boston University. He taught for 34 years in the Newton, Massachusetts Public Schools, the last 20 of which were at Newton North High School and he was awarded the Paul E. Elicker Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The class is free and open to the public. Advance registration is not required. For information, please call the library at 619-522-7390.