The most decorated player in Ultimate history is still just one of the team

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Get to know Coronado’s own Kaela Helton. Her journey from near-misses to World Games gold reflects the mindset of the most decorated athlete in Ultimate, and the team-first leader shaping the sport in San Diego.

On Coronado, it’s possible to live a few blocks from the water, walk past Spreckels Park, and never realize you’re sharing the island with the most decorated player in Ultimate history.

Kaela Helton is perfectly fine with that.

“Well, they probably don’t know what Ultimate is,” she said with a laugh, when asked if Coronado residents understand who lives among them. “So that could be… probably not.”

Helton moved to San Diego in November 2017, newly married and drawn, simply, to the coast.

“My husband and I got married that November, and we both really liked the beach,” she said. “We didn’t really know anyone here or anything like that, it was just… kind of a location choice.”

They moved directly to Coronado and never left. What she found was a small-town feel tucked inside a major city, community that mirrors the culture she values in sport.

“It feels very small town, small community… in a bigger city,” she said. “It feels incredibly safe. You can walk anywhere.”

And, although her list of titles and awards is long, accolades have never been Helton’s fuel.

“I … never have played for the accolades or for the titles,” she said. “I’ve worked very hard for a long time and dedicated a lot to the sport.”

A career that spans two decades

Helton’s resume traces the modern history of elite women’s Ultimate.

She began playing as a freshman at UC Santa Barbara in 2007 and went on to reach four College Nationals finals, winning a national championship in 2009. She joined San Francisco Fury in 2010 and over 12 seasons helped capture six USA Ultimate Club National Championships. Internationally, she collected gold medals with Team USA and, in 2022 and 2025, earned one of the most coveted roster spots in the sport: Team USA co-ed player for the World Games, where she won two golds on a global stage.

I am representing… my country, I’m representing my sport, I’m representing my community within the sport. I’m playing for every player who wants to be on that team.

~ Kaela Helton, on playing for Team USA

Helton has competed professionally in both the Premier Ultimate League (PUL) and the Western Ultimate League (WUL). In June 2025, she helped San Diego Super Bloom win the franchise’s first-ever WUL Championship. She was named league MVP in three of the four seasons of the league’s existence. She has been recognized among the top players in the world.

Yet when asked which accomplishments matter most, her answer shifts away from medals.

“I think more and more now I play for the groups,” she said. “The teams and the teammates that I’m with. I want to do everything I can to create those winning experiences for my teammates.”

That philosophy defines her in San Diego. She helped launch San Diego Flipside, a women’s club team that immediately entered the national conversation. She serves as co-head coach of the San Diego Growlers, the city’s men’s professional team. She captains, coaches, mentors, and competes, often simultaneously.

Her leadership style is not loud or ego-driven. It is culture-driven.

“We (the Superbloom) won last year because… we had 30 people on the roster that bought in and committed to our plans,” she said. “Although my role is… more visible… I truly believe that all of us on the roster contribute equally.”

Resilience: When things don’t go your way

For all the championships, Helton’s career is also defined by what didn’t happen.

Twice — in 2013 and 2017 — she was the last player cut from the World Games Team USA co-ed roster. Both times, the disappointment was magnified by proximity.

“The 2013… was probably the hardest one,” she said. “My partner… made the team, and my roommate made the team, and so it was just really tough and in my face for the whole season.”

In 2017, it happened again.

“It always felt, like, just out of reach,” she said.

After two near-misses, the odds of making a future roster seemed slim. At one point, she nearly skipped the 2022 tryout entirely.

“I actually almost didn’t try out,” she said. “I kind of felt like, what’s the point of going to this tryout? I’m not gonna make it, because it seemed like such an unachievable goal.”

What changed wasn’t talent. It was freedom.

“That kind of allowed me to play like I had nothing to lose at the tryout,” she said. “And I destroyed the tryout.”

In fact, she was so confident in her play during the tryout that she went ahead and purchased flights to the next team weekend on the final day of tryouts.

Her confidence was warranted. She made the 2022 team. She won gold. She then did the same in 2025. The player who once felt just outside the circle now stood at the center of it.

Helton believes her mental approach has separated her from equally talented peers. “There are a lot of players who are as talented, and maybe more talented than me, who have not made the teams and had the success that I have,” she said. “I would chalk that up to my mental game is really strong.”

That resilience surfaced again in 2021, when the right-hander shattered her throwing wrist, the kind of injury that can end a career.

“I broke my throwing wrist,” she said. “I… broke, shattered it really bad, both bones.”

Two surgeries followed. The doubt crept in.

“When it happened, I was like, I’m never going to play frisbee again,” she said.

Instead, she adapted. “I learned how to play left-handed,” she said, almost as if it were a minor inconvenience rather than a complete reorientation of her sport. She reframed expectations.

“The biggest… stumbling block for that was just the… expectation you have for yourself as a player,” she said. “And kind of being able to adjust that appropriately so that you’re not constantly disappointed about what you are bringing.”

If she couldn’t contribute the way she once had, she chose to contribute differently. That shift, away from comparison, toward process, mirrors the advice she gives younger players.

“You do need outcome goals, but you also need process goals,” she said. “If you can focus on the process goals, you will… inevitably get to where you’re trying to go.”

The wrist healed. The backhand on both sides improved. The gold medals kept coming.

Representing more than herself

When Helton talks about playing for Team USA, her voice shifts from personal to collective.

“The way I view… competing for Team USA is, like… I am representing… my country, I’m representing my sport, I’m representing my community within the sport,” she said. “I’m playing for every player who wants to be on that team.”

In a sport built on “Spirit of the Game,” where players self-officiate, that responsibility extends beyond winning. At the World Games, Ultimate athletes compete in mixed-gender teams under international scrutiny.

“You really do have to take that into account and kind of think about how you’re interacting with people from other countries,” she said. “It takes a lot more… mental fortitude… especially in Ultimate, because we are a self-officiated sport… if there’s a medal on the line… you still need to be keeping these other aspects in mind.”

The result, she believes, is a version of competition that demands both excellence and character.

Coaching across lines

Helton’s influence in San Diego extends beyond the women’s game. She serves as co-head coach of the San Diego Growlers, stepping into a men’s professional space with credibility already earned as a player.

“My initial thought coming in, I didn’t want to… change the culture of the team,” she said. “I didn’t want to impose what I thought a team should look like.”

Instead, she built trust. What she found surprised her.

“They actually do want more of that,” she said of the supportive, accountable environments she’d seen on women’s teams. “A lot of the feedback… was … we do want kind of the same setup… really supportive environments.”

Her approach, rooted in communication, respect and shared ownership, has translated across gender lines. It is less about authority and more about belief.

What’s next

Helton’s calendar rarely slows. This spring, she begins another season with San Diego Super Bloom, fresh off the franchise’s first Western Ultimate League Championship in June 2025.

Their 2026 home opener arrives with drama: a championship rematch against the Bay Area Falcons on Saturday, March 14 at 4 pm at Clairemont High School.

“Our goal is to win a championship back-to-back,” Helton said.

She also continues to captain Flipside and, with her Italian heritage (don’t let the surname Helton fool you: family surnames include Ginicchio, Catallo, Sarracini, and Fergulia) is preparing to compete internationally this summer with an Italian club team at World Championships, another opportunity to learn, grow and bring ideas back home. And this summer? She will co-lead several residential camps for 14-18 year olds across the country, at both the elite and introductory levels.

There is no defined end point. No farewell tour.

“I’m still having fun playing, and I’m still good at it, so here we are,” she said.

In Coronado, she blends into coffee shops and quiet streets. On the field, she remains one of the sport’s defining figures, not because of the medals, though there are many, but because of the way she carries them.

The most decorated player in Ultimate history still measures success the same way she has throughout her career: by the strength of the team beside her.

And she’s not done.

Watch Kaela Helton and her Super Bloom Professional Ultimate teammates in their home opener this Saturday.

Saturday, March 14 @ 4 pm

San Diego Super Bloom vs. Bay Area Falcons

Clairemont High School

4150 Ute Drive

San Diego, CA, 92117

Tickets and more

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