Coronado High School robotics teams earn top honors, advance to regional competition

Two robotics teams from Coronado High School earned top awards at the Southern California League Championships, advancing to the regional level of the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition and marking a historic milestone for the school’s growing robotics program.

The competition, held at Sage Creek High School, brought together 42 teams from across Southern California. Only nine teams from each league advanced to the regional championship — the final step before the FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas.

Both Coronado teams distinguished themselves among the highly competitive field.

Team #24029 CocoNuts & Bolts

Team #24029 CocoNuts & Bolts received the 1st Place Connect Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the FTC program. The award recognizes teams that build strong partnerships with the STEM community through outreach, mentorship, and collaboration with industry professionals.

The team is led by co-captains Porter Aston (Mechanical Lead) and Madden P. Cole (Mechanical and CAD Design Lead), with Ashli Fabrey serving as Business and Outreach Lead and Jaylen Cohn as Coding Lead. The drive team includes Aston, Cole, and Grace Messner, and the team is coached by Jameson Laaperi.

Team #26982 Sentinel

Team #26982 Sentinel earned the 1st Place Control Award, which honors teams that effectively use sensors and software to enhance robot performance. Sentinel also advanced to the quarterfinals in the robot competition.

The Sentinel team is led by captain and Mechanical Lead Reed Karosich, with Timmy Gilbert serving as Coding Lead and Madison Brown and Anika Talavera as Business and Outreach Leads. The robot drive team includes Talavera, James Friedman, and Kylie Peterson, coached by Landon Ward.

A key factor in Sentinel’s award-winning performance was the team’s Engineering Portfolio, developed in large part by Madison Brown. The portfolio documented the team’s engineering design process, robot development, programming systems, and community outreach — all important elements evaluated by FTC judges.

The achievements are particularly notable given that the Coronado High School FTC program is only three years old. Despite its young age, the program has rapidly grown into a competitive presence in Southern California robotics.

“Robotics has been the greatest experience of my life,” said CocoNuts & Bolts co-captain Porter Aston. “It has provided hands-on learning, a supportive team environment, and opportunities to develop leadership and public speaking skills.”

For Sentinel captain Reed Karosich, robotics has been a defining experience. “Coronado Robotics has provided a constant outlet for creativity and effort and allowed me to gain real-world skills in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and CAD design,” he said.

Four CHS students — Reed Karosich, Timmy Gilbert, Ashli Fabrey, and Madden P. Cole — were also named semifinalists for the prestigious FTC Dean’s List Award, which recognizes outstanding student leaders in robotics. Final results will be announced at the regional competition.

With both teams advancing to Regionals, CHS continues to build momentum as a rising presence in competitive robotics while inspiring students to pursue future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The robotics program is part of a district-wide effort to provide students with pathway programs in alignment with the CUSD Portrait of a Graduate initiative.

“The rapid growth and success of our CUSD robotics programs is largely due to the significant support from the Coronado Schools Foundation and DoDEA (Department of Defense Education Activity), both of which provide critical funding for this pathway to grow,” said Director of CUSD Robotics Roberta Lenert. “The popularity of STEM programs in the district is also a reflection of the CUSD’s strong commitment to the Portrait of a Graduate goals.”





