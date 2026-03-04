California World Language Teacher of the Year advances to National ACTFL competition

The California Language Teachers Association (CLTA) announced that Dr. Maylén R.R. Sullivan, a passionate trilingual educator originally from Cuba and the 2026 CLTA Teacher of the Year, has advanced to the National ACTFL (American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages) Teacher of the Year competition. Dr. Sullivan earned this honor after completing a rigorous portfolio, participating in an interview, and delivering a policy speech at the Southwest Conference on Language Teaching (SWCOLT) in Colorado this February.

At SWCOLT, Dr. Sullivan and fellow state honorees represented their home states with remarkable dedication and joy. The spirit of collaboration and passion for language education was evident as all candidates showcased their commitment to student success and global competence.

Dr. Sullivan serves as the Coronado Unified School District World Language Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA), leading K-12 professional development and shaping the department’s vision. Her work has significantly increased the number of students receiving the Seal of Biliteracy and earning travel scholarships. As a Certified Leadership Coach with a PhD in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego, Dr. Sullivan’s impact extends beyond the classroom through educator workshops and instructional leadership. Her teaching inspires students to connect with new cultures, analyze authentic texts, and engage in high-level academic discussions.

“Dr. Sullivan is a visionary educator whose commitment to equity, student voice, and high-impact instruction is transforming language education in California,” said CLTA President Ronit Ron-Yerushalmi. “We are thrilled that she will be representing California at the ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year competition.”

The CLTA Teacher of the Year Award recognizes outstanding California World Language educators who exemplify excellence in teaching, leadership, and service. Dr. Sullivan’s leadership and advocacy for multilingual instruction continue to inspire students and colleagues across the state.

For details about the CLTA Teacher of the Year program, visit https://clta.net. To connect with CLTA, visit https://linktr.ee/clta.





