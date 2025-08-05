Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Coronado Educator Named 2026 California World Language Teacher of the Year

2 min.
Dr. Maylén Sullivan. Photo courtesy CUSD.

Dr. Maylén Sullivan, a high school French and Spanish teacher and district World Languages instructional leader in the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD), has been selected as the 2026 California Language Teachers Association (CLTA) Teacher of the Year.

“Dr. Sullivan is a visionary educator whose commitment to equity, student voice, and high-impact instruction is transforming language education in California,” said CLTA President Ronit Ron-Yerushalmi. “She combines passion, scholarship, and heart to elevate every student — whether they are discovering their first word in French or preparing for the AP Spanish Literature exam. We are thrilled to honor her with this recognition.”

Dr. Sullivan has become a statewide leader in multilingual instruction and teacher development. She currently serves as a World Languages Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA), where she supports K–12 teachers in designing framework-aligned curriculum, analyzing data to inform instruction, and building inclusive, proficiency-driven programs across CUSD.

“Dr. Sullivan has been a passionate and innovative leader in developing CUSD’s world language pathways,” said Maria Simon, CUSD’s Public Information Officers. “We are proud to have her on our faculty and thrilled that she has been recognized by a statewide organization.”

Known for crafting engaging, culturally rich units that connect students to real-world issues, Sullivan has led students through projects such as ocean conservation conferences, ethical debates on AI, and reflections on migration and identity. She regularly brings in guest speakers from across the French-speaking world and integrates authentic materials into her curriculum. Her work consistently centers student voice, critical thinking, and global competence.

Beyond the classroom, Dr. Sullivan is a certified leadership coach, an expert in professional learning design, and a frequent presenter at CLTA and at the yearly summer World Languages Seminar. She has played a leading role in implementing the Coronado district’s Pathway to Biliteracy awards, expanding the Seal of Biliteracy program, and providing access to CIEE summer study abroad scholarships for students.

A graduate of Princeton and the Stanford Teacher Education Master’s Program (STEP), Sullivan holds a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego and has been a member of CLTA since 2013.

The CLTA Teacher of the Year Award recognizes outstanding California World Language educators who demonstrate excellence in teaching, leadership, and service to the profession. Each year, CLTA honors one teacher whose work exemplifies the highest standards of language instruction and advocacy. Dr. Sullivan will now represent California in regional and national recognitions, including potential participation in the ACTFL Teacher of the Year process.

Her year of service will begin in early 2026 and will include professional learning presentations, mentorship, and state-level advocacy for world languages and multilingual learners.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

