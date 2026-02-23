Coronado Young Life celebrates growing impact among local middle and high school students

Coronado Young Life, a local Christian nonprofit dedicated to building meaningful relationships with adolescents, is celebrating continued growth and momentum as it serves middle school and high school students across the Coronado community.

Young Life has been active in Coronado since the 1990s and became its own locally funded area in 2013. During the current school year alone, more than 150 local students have participated in Young Life programs through weekly clubs, small-group gatherings known as campaigners, and consistent mentorship from trained adult volunteers.

Coronado Young Life operates two programs under the broader Young Life organization: Wyldlife for middle school students and Young Life for high school students. Wyldlife has seen significant growth this year, with 40–60 students attending weekly club gatherings and approximately 30 middle schoolers participating in campaigners. High school Young Life clubs regularly welcome around 30 students, with 10 students engaging in campaigners for deeper discussion and connection.

“Young Life creates a place where every kid gets to be seen and known,” said volunteer Madeline Bowen, who has been leading high school girls in Coronado for six years now. “Leaders really strive to make sure every kid who walks in is greeted by name.”

The ministry is supported by 14 volunteer leaders, including local adults, college students, and leaders from the broader San Diego area who invest their time weekly to mentor and support students. Leaders are trained to create environments where students can be themselves, build friendships, and ask honest questions about life and faith.

“My kids have thrived going to Young Life and Wyldlife clubs and events,” said Cyndi Fuhrmann, mom of a Coronado middle and high schooler. “They’ve made great new friends, as well as embraced relevant, impactful spiritual conversations. The leaders are truly engaged in the wellbeing of the kids, and know how to make everything fun.”

Young Life is a Christian organization, and at its core it offers students space to explore what they believe about God and the person of Jesus. While grounded in the Christian faith, the organization is intentionally outreach-oriented — welcoming students from all backgrounds and belief systems into a setting where they are respected, heard, and never pressured.

Recent national research highlights the urgency of that work. According to Harmony Healthcare IT, 61% of Gen Z have a medically diagnosed anxiety condition. Additional research from The Relate Project shows that teens communicate face-to-face with close friends only 55% of the time, with the remainder of interaction happening through screens. As in-person connection continues to decline, environments that prioritize consistent, face-to-face community have become increasingly vital for adolescent development and mental health.

“The camp my child went to was totally phone free. My daughter and her friends loved it. They said they could really hang out and adventure without distractions. Having a group like this to belong to, be accepted no matter what, with leaders that support, understand and care about them — it has been a life changing gift to my kids and my family!” said Fuhrmann.

Coronado Young Life is led by Area Director Sarah Urban, who has served in the role for three years. Urban brings a personal connection to the mission, having grown up attending Wyldlife as a middle school student herself.

“In a season where many young people are navigating anxiety, loneliness, and uncertainty, our goal is to be a consistent presence in their lives and to foster belonging and resilience,” said Urban.

Looking ahead, Coronado Young Life is preparing for its annual fundraiser, Salt & Light: A Seaside Soirée, taking place Saturday, March 7, from 4–7 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center (1019 7th St, Coronado). The event benefits local middle and high school students and will bring together community members to celebrate stories of impact and raise funds to sustain the organization in Coronado.

Tickets are $30 per person or $60 per couple and can be purchased at coronadoisland.younglife.org.

“I still talk to my high school Young Life leader regularly. She’s been a listener and leading voice of encouragement throughout my whole life,” said Urban. “We’re excited to continue partnering with families and community members here in Coronado to give local kids the same experience and care for them during some of the most formative years of their lives.”

Community members interested in learning more, volunteering, or supporting Coronado Young Life can visit coronadoisland.younglife.org, follow @nadoyl and @nadowyldlife on Instagram, or contact [email protected].





