Who’s your favorite Coronado Hospital volunteer?

The Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary is calling for nominations from the community in recognition of a hospital volunteer who made a lasting impression in their interactions with you and/or your family in the hospital or in the community. Each year we recognize an exceptional volunteer with the Aida Baker PINK HEART Award for their commitment to the Auxiliary’s mission to serve the Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center, its patients, and for their assistance in promoting the health and welfare of the community.

Last year, the Pink Heart Award was bestowed upon Kenny Cohen who supports the Sewall Healthy Living Center. His sunny demeanor and compassionate service, since 2013, have made him an integral part of the Sharp family. Members of the community have benefited every week from his positive affirmations, advice, and a friendly hello.

If you have someone in mind you would like to recognize with this honor, we ask that you please contact Volunteer Services to request a nomination form by emailing [email protected] or call 619-522-3675. The nomination deadline is February 28.

The honoree will be recognized with this award at the annual Auxiliary luncheon in April. Thank you so much for your thoughtful consideration of your nomination for this special award.





