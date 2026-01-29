Monarch Soul is Coronado’s own “little house of healing”

The dream had been brewing for five years. In 2024, it finally came to life. Coronado resident Stephanie Clegg launched Monarch Soul, a spiritual wellness center that’s open to everyone.

“It helps people learn who they are,” said Clegg. “And I think when we know who we are, we can achieve anything we want.”

Monarch Soul, located in the El Cordova building in 1300 block of Orange Avenue, offers a myriad of experiences for community members. You’ll find everything from children’s classes to a book clubs to special events like cacao ceremonies and floating sound baths. Clegg has hosted meetings with everyone from mediums to meditation pros, from astrologers to kickboxing coaches. She’s planning additional experiences in equine therapy, somatic healing, and more.

But it’s all centered around one principle.

“When we are aligned with our truest self, that’s when we can create positive change,” she said. “We can’t go out there and change everything, but we can change ourselves.”

Clegg said she was inspired by visiting Miraval, a wellness resort in Tuscon, Arizona that specializes in mindfulness, personal growth and well-being. She took part in tarot card readings, meetings with psychics, and other spiritual classes.

“I kept going back, time and time again,” said Clegg. “And I was like, I have to do this in Coronado.”

But it took a minute. First, she started teaching classes at other places in San Diego. She led children’s mindfulness classes and lessons on crystals. Then she started connecting with some of the best healers in San Diego.

Finally, she was ready to launch Monarch Soul. But she was scared. Her background was in marketing, and this was something brand new.

“I worried, are people going to be receptive to it? Are they going to think it’s weird?” she said. “It’s scary putting your name behind something as an entrepreneur. What if it fails?”

But she gathered her courage and faced her fears. It was time to go all in.

“It was a little slow first for adults, but the kids classes took off right away,” she said. “Because you know how as moms and parents, we do everything for our kids and then we forget about ourselves.”

Then she started the book club for adults. That’s when things really started to pick up.

According to Clegg, the Chrysalis Book Club blends “soul-stirring reads” with “embodied, creative rituals designed to support healing, reflection and growth.” Books have included works by life coach Gabby Bernstein, medium Laura Lynn Jackson, astrologist Chani Nicholas, and expert Jenna Zoe. Books are paired with activities like vision boards, physic and astrology readings, sound baths, and even boxing.

The Chrysalis Book Club started off small, but has grown to more than 40 members.

“Maybe it’s where we are in the world, but people are looking for change,” said Clegg. “I just want people to see their true selves and be comfortable in their own skin and take off the mask. You’re safe here.”

And if you’re not a big reader, that’s okay. Clegg says the book is really secondary to the activity. The book just deepens the experience if you want to take it further, said Clegg.

And in a time when so many people are busy with families, jobs, and spending so many hours online, the in-person meetings deliver much-needed connection for the community, says Clegg.

In February, Monarch Soul is offering events like the Mindful Table — a modern etiquette class for kids. She’s also collaborating with Safe Harbor for a mindfulness cruise which includes a floating sound bath. In addition, Monarch Soul is organizing an experience on exploring Chinese signs.

“Often times we are living our lives online, and we’ve lost a lot of connection,” said Clegg. “Some people don’t have family here. People are missing that, and this in-person connection is about them. It’s not for anyone else. People can focus on themselves.”

So far, the feedback has been great. Clegg says that community members are sharing stories of personal growth and change through the experiences offered at Monarch Soul.

“It’s a ripple effect of love and positivity,” she said. “So if one person has changed and they feel inspired to share it with someone else, it’s like a catalyst for change.”.

Clegg says she’s looking to expand her offerings to include activities for teens, new moms, empty nesters and older adults. But right now, she’s just grateful for the positive feedback and powerful growth she’s seeing from her many participants.

“I want it to be a place where people feel their best and feel at home, no matter what situation they’re in,” she said. “And to know they will be supported and lifted up.”

But most of all, Clegg wants people to know that Monarch Soul is for everyone.

“Every single person who walks through the doors, I want them to feel welcome. I’m just excited that they’re here.”

To learn more about Monarch Soul and to connect, visit the Instagram page at @themonarchsoul.





