New ownership at Coronado F45

Coronado F45 made a home in Coronado in 2020 and has since had a few ownership changes. When the gym was up for sale again, Coronadans Giovanna and Alex Chico knew it was time for them to act. “When the opportunity came up, honestly, it felt very natural to step in,” says Giovanna. “We never envisioned having a gym as a business. We’re more into the digital industries, but it makes sense to us because we really liked the place. We didn’t want it to close. We knew all the staff. It was already an operating business. So it was social gratitude on our side to keep this place going.”

Giovanna says that when they took over in November, there were almost 300 clients in the community, between class pack and monthly members. “When it was about to close, we really felt a social commitment to give back to be able to give continuity to the place that many, many people love.

The F45 experience

Before they were the owners, Giovanna and Alex were members. “We joined F45 wanting to work out on a more regular basis. It’s a simple workout that you can fit into your schedule. The schedule fits into our lives easily, which has helped us be consistent.” It’s the consistency that garners results and builds community.

“We have members approach us and say, ‘Thank you for saving the place, because I can’t envision my life without starting my mornings at F45.’ We have members who already have 500 classes, and I can say that 500 classes takes four to five years to achieve. So it really speaks about consistency. People get attached to it because it’s 45 minutes or less, and then the workouts vary. Every month you have different workouts on strength and my hybrid cardio, so you never get bored.”

Fresh start for Coronado F45

Coronado 45 is currently closed through Jan. 2 for renovations, as it tends to be a slower week. Giovanna took the opportunity to really reset the space. “We have different equipment that will elevate workouts. We’re looking into functional racks that will help people lift safely.” In addition, they will implement new F45 imagery.

While the space is closed, F45 remains committed to the community. The Coronado F45 free Jingle Bell Run Club will meet every morning during the closure at 8:30 am, except on 12/25 and 1/1. Members can book on the app for a 30-minute run followed by a 15-minute body circuit on the beach. Non-members are also welcome to join the Jingle Bell Run Club.

What you can expect at Coronado F45

“F45 matches the Coronado vibe in general,” Giovanna explains. “It’s a laid-back studio. It’s not pretentious. We don’t have any mirrors. We’re not in the workout for the looks. People who come genuinely want to be healthy.”

Giovanna circles back to the feeling people get when they join. “It really feels like family. If you go to the 6:15 am class, you will see the same people every day. Having this sense of belonging and community is what gives you accountability. You can find a friend and say, ‘See you tomorrow,’ and then that gives you a commitment. Maybe you wake up not wanting to come, but you will, because this person is expecting you to show up, right?”

Focusing on the workout, Giovanna takes on some misconceptions about the gym. “Some people think that F45 is a very complicated workout, and that it’s not beginner-friendly, but it’s not so. This workout is good for everyone. You can go at your own pace, and then you can also lift and listen to what your body allows you to do.”

She shares her own fitness journey. “At the beginning, on the chest press, I could lift 11 lbs, and now I can lift 28 lbs – over the course of 18 months. You can feel the progress if you push yourself little by little. It’s a competition with yourself. You want to improve, and you can do it at your own pace. No one’s going to pressure you.”

“The coaches are going to be there if you need guidance and help, so you don’t get injured. We see people in their 20s, and also in their 70s, and we are all doing the same workout. They are all choosing their own level at their own pace, and that’s also something that makes it magical.”

Tips for beginners

With the new year right around the corner, people start focusing on their fitness again. Giovanna gives her best advice to anyone starting now. “Find a good time that you can actually incorporate [fitness] into your routine. The most important thing is to be patient. In this time of social media, where people tell you that you’re going to drop 50 lbs in two weeks, you get these false expectations. Nothing in life is immediate. You need to work for it, and we need to remind ourselves that progress and improvement take time and work. If you’re consistent and determined, you will start seeing the results, and that’s what will keep you going every day. Show up, commit, and be patient, because the magic will come.”

The coaches

The experience that clients get is directly correlated with the coaching staff. “We are working with our coaches so that they are aware of every member’s preferences and goals, so that they can give a more tailored experience to everyone.” Giovanna shouts out her team: Cary Miller, Studio Manager, Kara Galloway, Head Coach, and her fabulous coaches: Mikey, Mindy, Nick, Tim, Revelle, Lori, Jenn, Mairead, Jeff, and Tatum.

Community events

In addition to the Coronado F45 community, Giovanna’s goal is to turn F45 into a community hub. “We are creating our own community events, but also we’re going to be present at many of the community events that Coronado offers throughout the year. We’ll have the friends and family on Saturdays or Sundays, when members can bring a guest for free, have a DJ, and give you a weekend vibe.”

Giovanna had already kicked off a workshop series since taking ownership. “A few weeks ago, we offered a workshop on how strength training really helps women regulate so many things, from hormones to building muscle. Building muscle is a new longevity pill. If you really want to be healthy and build muscle, you need functional training. That’s what Coronado F45 offers. We want to be a community hub for fitness and wellness, be present at the island events, and also create our own.”

During the friends-and-family events, Giovanna invites local business owners to come in. “There will be a limited number of spots at each event for them to come in and speak to the community about their products or services that they offer.” If you are a local business interested in joining the Coronado F45 friends-and-family event, email [email protected].

Thank you to the Coronado community

Giovanna has been elated at the response so far to the ownership change. “Our daughters go to Village Elementary. I’m on the PTO. My husband is also very active in the community. Ever since we told our friends we were taking over, we have received so much support and encouragement throughout this journey. I would really like to thank everyone. This is what we love about Coronado. There’s always someone who’s going to help you. We felt really, really supported by our community, and we’re very thankful we were able to continue operating this business we really love.”

1000 C Ave Suite B • Instagram • Website





